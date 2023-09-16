Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Editas Medicine

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $46,111 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $8.39 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $684.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.