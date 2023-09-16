Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $64.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.07.

Several research firms recently commented on ARVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARVN

Arvinas Price Performance

ARVN stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.