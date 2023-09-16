Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Price Target at $94.47

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.