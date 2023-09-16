PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.72.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

