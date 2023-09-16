First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,072 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of A opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

