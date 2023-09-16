Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 987 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,222,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,786,000 after buying an additional 660,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 82.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 309,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 139,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period.

PDN opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

