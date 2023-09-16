Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $200,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 42,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 426,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 425,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

