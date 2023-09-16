Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

