Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Unilever were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.4702 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

