Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $19.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
