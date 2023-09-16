Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 347577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Specifically, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $1,085,733.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $53,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,475.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $1,085,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,866,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,939 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Verint Systems Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after buying an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 242,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $8,843,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

