Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

