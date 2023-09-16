Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target at $36.90

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.99. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,648.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,648.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,841 shares of company stock worth $16,983,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

