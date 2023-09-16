Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,605.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

