Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 6,230 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 71.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in SEA by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SEA by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72 and a beta of 1.75. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

