Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 723 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $38.67 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

