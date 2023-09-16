Francine Ereira Buys 5,150 Shares of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) insider Francine Ereira purchased 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,042.50 ($6,479.03).
Baby Bunting Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Baby Bunting Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
About Baby Bunting Group
Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.
See Also
