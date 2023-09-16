Insider Buying: Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Director Buys $19,850.00 in Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $19,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Trinseo stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $30.53.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $962.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 70.09%. Analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.
