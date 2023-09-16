Insider Buying: Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Director Buys $19,850.00 in Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $19,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Trinseo stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $962.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 70.09%. Analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Trinseo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Trinseo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trinseo

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.