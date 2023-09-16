Head-To-Head Comparison: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $200,000.00 326.40 -$7.19 million ($1.37) -8.02 Applied Optoelectronics $222.82 million 1.47 -$66.40 million ($2.40) -4.10

Analyst Recommendations

Ideal Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ideal Power and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Optoelectronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.79%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.41%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5,123.78% -49.52% -44.93% Applied Optoelectronics -32.46% -20.08% -9.24%

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

