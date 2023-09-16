First Hawaiian Bank Sells 835 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $486.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $450.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

