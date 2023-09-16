5,638 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $239.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.97 million. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

