NFT Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,524.37 or 1.00020511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.