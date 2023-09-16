James H. Hardy, Jr. Sells 6,293 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,234.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 914,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Traeger Stock Performance

COOK opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $495.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Traeger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $171.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

COOK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Traeger in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

