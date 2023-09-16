Substratum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.31 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $31.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,524.37 or 1.00020511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00040939 USD and is up 70.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.