DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 16% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.62 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00153578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00050538 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026711 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

