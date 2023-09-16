Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.2 %

EG opened at $379.22 on Friday. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.10 by $4.11. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 46.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $449.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

