Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Announces Dividend of $0.32

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Rémy Cointreau’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 1.5 %
REMYY stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
