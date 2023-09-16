Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Announces Dividend of $0.32

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Rémy Cointreau’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 1.5 %

REMYY stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.