Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Bisalloy Steel Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Bisalloy Steel Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bisalloy Steel Group
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.