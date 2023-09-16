Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

Bisalloy Steel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Bisalloy Steel Group Company Profile

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products.

