Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NTIP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.
Network-1 Technologies Price Performance
NTIP opened at $2.35 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.60.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Network-1 Technologies
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.