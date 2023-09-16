Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NTIP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

NTIP opened at $2.35 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

