Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDIF opened at $23.63 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57.

Get Fidelity Disruptors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptors ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.27% of Fidelity Disruptors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.