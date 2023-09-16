ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.
ARC Resources Trading Up 0.5 %
ARX opened at C$21.67 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The company has a market cap of C$13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.79.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.3640719 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ARX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.75.
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
