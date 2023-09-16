Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

