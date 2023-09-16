Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,434 shares of company stock valued at $8,616,491 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,634,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,402,000 after purchasing an additional 295,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

