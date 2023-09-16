Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Service Stream alerts:

Service Stream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.