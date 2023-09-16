High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.14 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

High Tide Stock Performance

High Tide stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in High Tide by 149.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on High Tide in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

