Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CAO Ajay Patel Sells 64,313 Shares

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $195,511.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,674.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Assertio Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Assertio by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading

