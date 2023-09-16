PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Critical Analysis

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TPG pays out 1,257.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PJT Partners pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PJT Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get TPG alerts:

Risk & Volatility

TPG has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.00 billion 4.89 -$56.24 million $0.07 452.86 PJT Partners $1.03 billion 1.87 $164.77 million $3.30 24.08

This table compares TPG and PJT Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PJT Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG. PJT Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of PJT Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 4.95% 16.98% 6.49% PJT Partners 7.79% 17.24% 12.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TPG and PJT Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 4 0 2.31 PJT Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

TPG presently has a consensus price target of $32.27, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $89.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given PJT Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than TPG.

Summary

PJT Partners beats TPG on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures. The company also advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building productive investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; and strategic investor relations; environmental, social, and governance matters; and other investor-related matters. In addition, it provides advisory services related to debt and acquisition financings; structured product offerings; public equity raises, including initial public offering and SPAC offerings; and private capital raises for early and later stage companies, as well as other capital structure related matters. Further, the company offers advisory services in restructurings and recapitalizations; and serving a range of companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on liability management and related capital raise transactions, including exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, it provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a range of investment strategies; and advisory services to GPs and LPs on liquidity and other structured solutions in the secondary market. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.