Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Grows By 172.2%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Procure Space ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter valued at $338,000.

Procure Space ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFO opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Procure Space ETF has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

Procure Space ETF Dividend Announcement

About Procure Space ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a $0.1399 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

