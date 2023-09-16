uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 4.27.

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). uCloudlink Group had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

