Short Interest in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Declines By 28.5%

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %

UBSI opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

View Our Latest Report on United Bankshares

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.