SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TWEB opened at $17.93 on Friday. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

