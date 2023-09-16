Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Up 40.2% in August

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 65,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,493,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,493,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,337,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,082,863.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,781 shares of company stock worth $3,121,125 in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $151,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $67,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

