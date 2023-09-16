TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Update

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTM Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,163 shares of company stock valued at $845,908 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.99 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.