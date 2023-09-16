Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Up 24.0% in August

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 300,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Tremor International Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tremor International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tremor International by 1,610.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tremor International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Tremor International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tremor International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tremor International by 7,745.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

