Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Up 46.4% in August

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSLL opened at $17.96 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
