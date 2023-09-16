Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Up 46.4% in August

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL opened at $17.96 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $475,000.

