Short Interest in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Expands By 45.0%

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,273,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLQ opened at $29.67 on Friday. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

