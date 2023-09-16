Insider Buying: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) COO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) COO Peter A. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $14,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,388.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $15.42 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on ESSA Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 5,505.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 44.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.