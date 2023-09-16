Von Lam Purchases 443,292 Shares of eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX:ECG) Stock

eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX:ECG – Get Free Report) insider Von Lam purchased 443,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$14,185.34 ($9,151.83).

eCargo Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce technologies, integrated offline and online supply chain operations, digital commerce solutions and services in China. It operates through Digital Commerce Service and Brand Distribution segments. The company operates as e-commerce and offline sales enabler that provide various solutions to brands in the field of high-end fashion, consumer goods, beauty and healthcare, and other products.

