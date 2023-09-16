Jeffrey L. Wade Buys 10,000 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey L. Wade bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,341 shares in the company, valued at $364,790.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.79.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32,038.97% and a negative return on equity of 97.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
