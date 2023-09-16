Jeffrey L. Wade Buys 10,000 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey L. Wade bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,341 shares in the company, valued at $364,790.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32,038.97% and a negative return on equity of 97.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.