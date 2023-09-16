SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) CFO Sells $12,586.00 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $12,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jesus Llorca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Jesus Llorca sold 1,770 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $23,151.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jesus Llorca sold 5,687 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $73,987.87.

On Monday, July 24th, Jesus Llorca sold 2,392 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $28,919.28.

On Friday, July 21st, Jesus Llorca sold 3,511 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,132.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jesus Llorca sold 328 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jesus Llorca sold 3,069 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $36,858.69.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 4,095.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Featured Stories

